By Sharon Verbeten
When Ruth Fameree drove down Broadway in east De Pere in 2019, a “For Sale” sign caught her eye. That listing — coupled with her longtime desire to own her own shop — was the beginning of realizing that dream.
Though the pandemic had just begun and she had just donated a kidney to her husband, Fameree —a mom of four — says the happenings reminded her that life is short. She renovated the shop during her husband’s recovery and opened at a time when many businesses faced shutdowns.
About 50% of SmithMaker’s inventory — everything from candles and jewelry to apparel and natural soaps — is made in Wisconsin, but the store also features small makers from throughout the United States.
“I just wanted it to be a fun gift shop,” says Fameree, a native of Luxemburg in Kewaunee County. “I knew I wanted a store that supported small makers.” To that end, she sought out unique artisans on Instagram, Etsy and other sites.
Fameree — whose maiden name, Smith, inspired the business’s name — self-funded her venture. And she’s thrilled to be in an ever-expanding downtown with charming old buildings.
“I really do think De Pere has a lot of good things going for it,” she says, pointing to several other businesses that opened during the pandemic, including La Nostra Strada Pizzeria and another female-owned business, Hey, Soup Sister.
In June 2021, Fameree opened a satellite location in The Marketplace on Third Avenue in Sturgeon Bay. “I’m still learning the seasonality and planning inventory appropriately,” she says.
“As a new business owner, everything I’m making, I’m reinvesting in the business,” she adds. “I wouldn’t rule out expanding to other markets. My goal for 2022 is working out the kinks.”