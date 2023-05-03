Holsum Dairies in Calumet County is implementing sustainable farming practices on its 5,000 acres through the efforts of agronomy manager John VandenBoom.
Holsum, which has two milking sites and a heifer farm, has implemented conservation practices, such as cover crops, reduced tillage and enhanced manure management.
“Every year, the farm plants more acres in cover crops as we learn what works best through experimentation,” VandenBoom said. “This year, we plan to try more nitrogen stabilizers that can work with manure to make nitrogen more available to corn and have less dependence on commercial fertilizer.”
VandenBoom is also one of the founding members of the Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance, a farmer-led conservation group focused on advancing sustainable farming practices.
Now with 20 farmer-members, CCASA continues to grow. The group represents 25,901 acres and 23,801 livestock including beef, dairy and hogs. The group collaborates with university researchers, environmental groups and community leaders.
In 2022, members planted 15,324 acres using reduced- and no-tillage methods, planted 9,612 acres in cover crops and used low-disturbance manure injection on 7,969 acres.
Compared to more conventional farming methods in the group’s area, analysis found that farmers reduced 27,994 tons of sediment erosion, which is equal to the capacity of nearly 2,800 mid-sized dump trucks, and an estimated 4,130 tons of carbon dioxide, equal to 834 miles driven by a gas-fueled vehicle.
An assessment also determined farmers prevented an estimated 19,674 pounds of phosphorus from leaving the fields. For reference, one pound of phosphorus in a lake or stream has the potential to cause the growth of up to 500 pounds of algae, which can degrade water quality.
Several CCASA members purchase manure from Holsum; for those trying cover crops, Vandenboom helps members access a minimal disturbance toolbar to apply manure as a fertilizer. They see less soil erosion, better soil structure and nutrients remaining available in the fields.
“By using cover crops and limiting tillage, we aren’t seeing huge soil washouts where we used to,” VandenBoom said. “Our equipment carries across the land much better in fall for harvest, and having a living root year-round helps hold the phosphorus and nitrogen in our fields for the next year’s crop.”
VandenBoom’s commitment to environmental sustainability goes beyond his job.
“I live in this community and have a vested interest in maintaining quality groundwater,” he said.