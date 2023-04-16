Curative Connections is celebrating Earth Week with a unique “Solar Celebration” from 3 to 4 p.m., April 20, featuring the organization’s new installation of 624 bi-facial monocrystalline solar panels.
The solar panel array was commissioned on Jan. 3 at Curative Connections’ main campus, 2900 Curry Lane in Green Bay. The installation will save the nonprofit nearly $2 million over the life of the panels while also reducing its carbon footprint. Money saved on electrical costs can now instead be used to support Curative’s services designed to help people with disabilities and aging adults achieve their goals for independence.
Solar panel array will replace 42 to 46 percent of the organization's annual electricity usage resulting in savings of $40,000 to $50,000 annually.
The solar panel array became a reality with the support of Legacy Solar Co-op, Mark and Sue Porath, Eland Electric Corporation, Gauthier & Sons Construction, and Schneider Foundation. Curative Connections also received grant funds from Renew Wisconsin/Solar for Good, Public Service Commission of Wisconsin/Office of Energy Innovation and Focus on Energy.
Curative Connections helps 1,200 people wekely find support when dealing with aging, dementia, brain injury, or disabilities. Programs include training and employment services, dementia and healthy aging services, home and community services, adult day services, specialized transportation services, and brain rehabilitation services. For more information, visit curativeconnections.org.