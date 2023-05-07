Door County Land Trust is currently recruiting volunteers to collect data for Budburst, a collaborative project with the Chicago Botanic Garden.
Located at the Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal Nature Preserve, the aim of the project is to better understand pollinator visits to plants—and other plant-animal interactions—to help scientists assess the impact of a changing climate on pollinator insects and successful pollination of plants.
Volunteer pollinator observations through Budburst are part of the Chicago Botanical Garden and Door County Land Trust’s expansion of the Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal Nature Preserve’s Pitcher’s Dune Thistle Habitat Restoration and Neighborhood Outreach Project. Volunteers will monitor and study the pollinators of Pitcher’s Dune Thistle as well as other important dune plants.
Working closely with researchers from CBG and DCLT staff, interested citizen science volunteers will learn how to conduct pollinator observations, how to record the observation data collected, and how their observations help to inform land restoration on the Ship Canal dunes.
If interested in participating in or learning more about the Budburst project, the Land Trust will be hosting a Budburst virtual training via Zoom Meeting on June 13 from 2-3 p.m.. SIgn up for training here. Interested parties may also contact Paige Witek, Door County Land Trust Community Conservation Coordinator, at pwitek@doorcountylandtrust.org or 920-746-1359 at ext.114.