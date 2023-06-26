The Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council has announced that its annual awards program that recognizes businesses and individuals is open for nominations through Aug. 13
Award winners demonstrate leadership, initiative, innovation, and are making measurable improvements and positive impacts in the categories of sustainable product, innovative service, executive leader, sustainable champion and Thomas L. Eggert Leadership Award.
Presented for the first time in 2014, the Sustainable Business Awards celebrate recipients for demonstrating cutting-edge environmental, social, and governance leadership while rewarding them for being leaders in their industry and community.
Sustainable Businesses Awards include winners from organizations small to large, local to global including Johnson Controls, Kimberly Clark, Mercury Marine, N1 Critical Technologies, Evolution Marketing, and Just Coffee Coop.
To be eligible businesses must be headquartered or have a major facility in Wisconsin and be a current member of the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council. There are additional requirements that can be found at
The nominations will be divided by the award category and scored with a matrix by members of the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council’s Board of Advisors. There will be two or three award finalists per category, however, only one award winner is selected per category.
The judges are looking for projects that demonstrate impact, scalability, and innovation across Wisconsin. There is particular emphasis on metrics that can showcase a truly innovative and leading approach to mainstreaming sustainability.
The awards will be presented Nov. 15 in Madison.