Monty Brink, administrator for the Oconto County Forest, said the county board has authorized a feasibility study to be conducted by Anew Carbon Development at no cost to the county.
Anew has signed contracts with several Wisconsin counties to create Emissions Reductions Benefits (carbon credits) that can be sold in a carbon credit market. The agreement would set conditions for county forest management that meet the goals needed to create the carbon credits.
The county is not obligated to enter into an agreement with Anew under the terms of the initial study agreement. In other Wisconsin counties, Anew has contracts that allow it to recoup its initial investment while sharing revenue from the carbon credit sales with the counties.
Anew will analyze the counties 43,766 acres of forest land to determine if entry into the carbon sequestration market is economically viable. That will include computer modeling and onsite visits.