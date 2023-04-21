Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce – the combined state chamber and manufacturers’ association – has opened nominations for its annual Wisconsin Business Friend of the Environment Awards Program.
WMC has facilitated the program for over 30 years as a means to demonstrate to state policymakers, businesses and the public that sound environmental practices are good for Wisconsin and its business environment. The organization is launching this year's program ahead of Earth Day, celebrated April 22 each year.
“Wisconsin companies representing a wide array of industries work hard to champion our environment,” said WMC Director of Environmental & Energy Policy Craig Summerfield. “This program gives us a great opportunity to highlight companies that go above and beyond to preserve the environment for future generations.”
Private companies that demonstrate sound environmental leadership headquartered or with significant operations in Wisconsin are encouraged to apply. Awards are given based on company size in three categories: sustainability, use of innovative technology, and environmental stewardship.
The Wisconsin Business Friend of the Environment award winners will be selected by an independent panel of judges who represent the business community and environmental organizations. Applications are due May 22.
Winners in 2022 were:
SUSTAINABILITY
- Huebsch Services, Eau Claire
- Outlook Group, Neenah
- Mercury Marine, Fond du Lac
ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP
- Diamond Assets, Milton
- Milk Source, Kaukauna
- Faith Technologies Incorporated, Menasha
ENVIRONMENTAL INNOVATION
- Paper Machinery Corporation, Milwaukee
- Universal Recycling Technologies, Janesville
- Waupaca Foundry, Waupaca