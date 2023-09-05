The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation and Small Business Development Center at UW-Green Bay announced a three-part series to help organizations to assess their training and development needs.
The event is free of charge and open to all businesses. Registration is required and food will be provided.
The series kicks off Sept. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lakeshore Technical College, Sheboygan Campus. In the first session, Christopher Ledvina from UW-Green Bay, will guide attendees on techniques to assess their organization's training and development needs.
The second part of the series will take place Oct. 6 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Sargento Foods Inc. in Plymouth. This session will delve into methods for identifying needs using the training assessment tools introduced in part one. An expert speaker, renowned in the field, will provide invaluable insights to help organizations address current training gaps.
The final series will be held Nov. 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Toro in Plymouth. During this collaborative discussion, participants will review discoveries made during the assessments and needs analysis conducted in the previous two roundtables. This session will emphasize various training and funding opportunities in the Sheboygan County area, as well as the benefits of cohorts. Business representatives will be encouraged to share their outsourcing educational training experiences and shed light on effective in-house practices.
Register by clicking here.