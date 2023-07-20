The upcoming EAA AirVenture Oshkosh will be a hotbed for recruiting by representatives in the commercial airline industry.
AirVenture, the global convention of the Experimental Aircraft Association, will see a record number of commercial airlines on-site this year hosting booths aimed at recruiting pilots, aviation engineers and other employees.
AirVenture drew a record 650,000 visitors last year. It is scheduled for Wittman Regional Airport July 24 to 30.
Although originally just for members of EAA, the annual weeklong event now features air shows, plane displays, historic re-enactments and other aviation-related activities, as well as seminars for members.
The widely reported pilot shortage continues to vex commercial carriers. Despite record consumer demand, the shortage of pilots and other personnel has resulted in a slew of delays and cancellations recently.
Commercial airline companies hosting recruiting booths at EAA AirVenture 2023 include:
- Delta
- American
- Southwest
- Allegiant
- Air Wisconsin
- Empire
- Ravn Alaska
- PSA
- Hawaiian
- SkyWest
- GoJet
- Frontier
- Endeavor
- Envoy
- Alpine
- Ameriflight