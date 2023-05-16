Community Skills Initiative Wisconsin wrapped up its two-month UpSkill-A-Thon competition March 31.
United Way Fox Cities collaborated with Microsoft Philanthropies to launch the Community Skills Initiative and to help jobseekers, professionals, and students gain new skills for in-demand roles in the digital economy.
Wisconsin was one of three communities selected to launch Community Skills Initiative websites and host UpSkill-A-Thons nationally in 2023. In total, there were 280 UpSkill-A-Thon competitors who earned more than 940 Career Essentials Certificates and certificates of completion.
The UpSkill-A-Thon is a free, online competition designed to engage community members and help the workforce become more prepared for in-demand roles in the digital economy. The UpSkill-A-Thon competition uses a suite of free online training resources that can be accessed locally through the Community Skills Initiative website: communityskilling.org/partner/wisconsin
"United Way Fox Cities was honored to coordinate the Community Skills Initiative's Upskill-A-Thon in Wisconsin,” said Kim O’Brien, Community Shared Services Strategist at United Way Fox Cities. “We look forward to continuing to promote this free learning opportunity through February 2024. Financial stability is one of our impact areas, where we address the need for secure employment, access to transportation, and other financial barriers."
“At Microsoft we aim for everyone to have access to the skills, technology and opportunity needed to thrive in today’s digital economy,” said Mary Snapp, vice president of strategic initiatives, Microsoft. “We’re proud to support this UpSkill-A-Thon and help people around the country learn new skills – congrats to all participants and the winners of the competition.”
Participants in the UpSkill-A-Thon competition competed individually or in teams of two to four people, and the top winners in each of the three categories won cash prizes.
UpSkill-A-Thon Competitionwinners include:
16-24 years old
- 1st place Joy Arnoldussen ($1,500)
25-49 years old
- first place Megan Nabbefeld ($1,500)
- second place Jennifer Yang ($1,000)
- third place Amanda Barth ($600)
- fourth place Caitlin Wheeler ($250)
50 years and older
- first place Tiffany Jahn ($1,500)
- second place Susan Conzelman ($1,000)
- third place Kimberly Roberts ($250)
Although the UpSkill-A-Thon is over, the skilling opportunities will continue. All courses through the Community Skills Initiative website are free and available in English and Spanish through March 2024. To learn more about CSI, visit communityskilling.org/partner/wisconsin. Local employers, teachers, and churches are encouraged to share the CSI website as a resource for online training and upskill opportunities. Anyone can tap into the learning pathways and courses, including employers or individuals.