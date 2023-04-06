The “Unmasking the Potential of Diverse Talent” symposium will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 12 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, to provide employers with the tools they need to recruit and retain diverse talent to their organizations.
The career symposium, presented by the Northeast Wisconsin Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the Delta Research and Education Foundation, shines a spotlight on a frequently overlooked source of employees — diverse talent. Business leaders, HR professionals and potential job seekers are welcome. RSVPs are due April 24.
“Employers struggle to fill open jobs and the symposium shines a spotlight on how to recruit and retain diverse talent in their workplaces,” said chapter president Veronica Warren, counseling director at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. “The symposium is designed to allow space for diverse talent to shine and excel.”
The symposium’s objectives include:
- Informing leaders on intentional ways to create an inclusive workplace.
- Educate institutions on how to develop talent management strategies to attract, develop and retain diverse talent.
- Help institutions identify strategies to remove bias and barriers to prevent the upward progression of diverse talent.
- Highlight the importance of mentorship, allyship and sponsorship and how to create equitable access for all employees.
- Provide strategies to underrepresented groups to advocate for themselves and thrive in the workplace.
“Unmasking the Potential of Diverse Talent” will feature keynote speaker Collette V. Smith, the NFL’s first African American female coach and the founder and president of Believe N You, Inc. Hired by the New York Jets in the summer of 2017, she coached the cornerbacks and safeties underneath the head defensive backs coach. Smith will speak on “Diverse Workforce: Making it All Work.”
Following Smith’s address, Robyn Davis, president and CEO of Brown County United Way, will facilitate a panel discussion on supporting diverse employees in the workforce. Panelists include Lawrence University President Laurie Carter; Alonzo Kelly, president of Kelly Leadership Group LLC; Jenni Oliver, manager of diversity and inclusion at Prevea Health; and Juan Corpus, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion for the New North, Inc.
The symposium also features two concurrent workshop sessions. For employees, Dr. Artanya Wesley, UW-Whitewater’s vice chancellor for diversity, will lead “Unapologetically You.” Employers can attend a workshop on “Dismantling Systems Through Advocacy, Development and Sponsorship” by Brittani Blackwell, human resources director for the Eaton Corp.
In the afternoon, Jenene Calloway, vice president of talent and chief diversity officer for Schreiber Foods, will lead a panel discussion on inclusive talent management approaches. Panel members include Adam Jackson, inclusion leader at Humana Inc; Charm Der, associate diversity, equity and inclusion partner at Sargento Foods, Inc.; Darcy Pierson, global leader of diversity and inclusion at the Oshkosh Corp.; and Dr. Sabrina Robins, chief operating officer of AbaCor, an Abaxent LLC.
“Unmasking the Potential of Diverse Talent will be a day of energy and synergy for HR professionals, business owners and employees,” said Calloway, the symposium’s chair. “We look forward to bringing so many people together who are working towards a common goal.”
In addition to the symposium, the Northeast Wisconsin Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the Delta Research and Education Foundation will host a masquerade gala beginning at 6 p.m., May 13, at Lambeau Field. The gala raises funds for scholarships to area students.
To register for the symposium, masquerade gala or both, click here.