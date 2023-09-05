Job seekers are invited to meet with more than 80 employers seeking to fill roles at the Annual Oshkosh Area Job Fair being held from 3-6 p.m., Sept. 12, at Sunnyview Exposition Center, 500 E. County Y, Oshkosh.
Admission to the job fair is free. Those who visit with at least five employers will receive $15 worth of food vouchers to be used from 4-7 p.m. at a food truck rally being held in conjunction with the job fair.
Employers have a wide mix of available positions including office, service, logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and other professional positions. In just three hours, job seekers can meet with employer representatives to discuss openings, pass along a resume or just learn more about the companies.
Each job seeker will be encouraged to visit a minimum of five employers at the job fair and, after doing so, will receive $15 worth of free food vouchers for the food truck rally outside. Additional visits to sponsor booths will allow job seekers to be registered to win $150 cash cards. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Mobile Job Center will be present showing off the latest in mobile technology. Movie and military vehicle lovers will want to stop by the Oshkosh Corporation booth to visit “The Hound” vehicle that appeared in the hit films “Transformers: Age of Extinction” and “Transformers: The Last Knight.”
“We welcome any and all job seekers to attend the fair. We’ve worked hard to make this year’s event bigger and better than ever. There are jobs to get, meals to eat, debit cards to win, and some fun all in one place” said Anthony Snyder, CEO of Fox Valley Workforce Development Board. “Too often, job seekers feel like they’re sending resumes into an abyss. You might apply and hear nothing. Where else can you meet with more than 80 employers face-to-face in just one day?”
Companies will be recruiting for a variety of roles at the fair: entry level or more skilled, seasonal, temporary, full and part-time. All job seekers regardless of age, education and work experience are welcome. Some employers will offer on-site interviews while others will accept resumes and schedule interviews at a later date.
There is no dress code for the event, but job seekers are encouraged to dress for the role they are seeking and are urged to bring updated resumes. A complete list of all current employers registered can be found on the Fox Valley Workforce Development Board web site at foxvalleywork.org. Individuals interested in scheduling a meeting with a career planner to refresh a resume can contact the Fox Cities Job Center – Menasha via the web site at foxvalleyjobcenters.com or call 920-997-3272.
Questions about the job fair should be directed to Bobbi Miller at Fox Valley Workforce Development Board at bmiller@fvwdb.com or call/text 920-470-0837. The fair is a collaborative effort sponsored by Fox Valley Workforce Development Board, Fox Valley Job Centers, Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Winnebago County, Oshkosh of Commerce, Fox Valley Technical College, Discover Oshkosh, New North, Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corporation, WOW Logistics, Amcor, and TC Transcontinental Packaging. The food trucks are part of a diversity grant provided by The NEW North.