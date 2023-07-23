Kevin Quinn, Ph.D., professor of economics and former president of Aquinas College, has become the new dean of the Donald J. Schneider School of Business & Economics at St. Norbert College.
Quinn served as the founding dean of the Schneider School from 2014 to 2017.
“I am very pleased to once again work with Dr. Kevin Quinn, who was my colleague during my first appointment at St. Norbert College,” said Mike Marsden, interim vice president for academic affairs at St. Norbert College. “He brings to his new role as the returning dean of the Schneider School of Business & Economics a great deal of energy, experience and wisdom, as well as his trademark sense of humor. Dr. Quinn will help move not only the Schneider School of Business & Economics forward, but all of academic affairs.”
Quinn will oversee the school’s undergraduate experience, which includes new minors in sports management and data analytics; the Master of Business Administration program; the Center for Exceptional Leadership; the Center for Business & Economic Analysis; and the Strategic Research Institute (SRI). Quinn also will be instrumental in the development of the Donald & Patricia Schneider Family Hall, a 45,000-square-foot, multi-use facility that will be built on the western end of the Claude Allouez bridge and the new home of the Schneider School in fall 2025.
“St. Norbert is indeed a special place within a special community. It’s great to be back, and I’m honored to once again step into the dean role,” Quinn said. “The Schneider School boasts a world-class faculty, and we have dynamic undergraduate academic programs. Our MBA and executive education programs are doing well, and we are nicely positioned to explore innovative opportunities to serve the regional business community in new ways.”
Quinn rejoined the economics faculty at St. Norbert in fall 2022 after serving as president of Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Mich., from 2017 to 2021. Under his leadership, Aquinas successfully completed the largest fundraising campaign in its history and saw record student retention, successful re-accreditation by the Higher Learning Commission, and the development and implementation of comprehensive institutional strategic and facility master plans. He began his career at St. Norbert College in 1994.
Quinn worked in aerospace and medical imaging prior to earning his doctorate in energy and environmental economics from University of Illinois Chicago, where he also earned an MBA in economics and marketing. He received his undergraduate degree in physics and mathematics from Loyola University Chicago.
The author or editor of numerous academic articles and books — including “Sports and Their Fans: The History, Economics and Culture of the Relationship Between Spectator and Sport” and “The Economics of the National Football League: The State of the Art” — Quinn is regularly featured in local, regional and national media discussing the business workings of the NFL and the Green Bay Packers. His expertise will be highly sought after as the NFL Draft comes to Green Bay in 2025.
Quinn takes over for Dan Heiser, who retired from the college in July after serving as dean of the Schneider School since 2019.