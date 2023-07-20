Outagamie County is accepting grant funding requests for the creation of one or more Workforce Development Programs.
The county is investing $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the grant program.
Outagamie County is interested in activating untapped talent pools including but not limited to residents who are new to the area, honorably discharged and retired military personnel, rehabilitated individuals with prior justice system involvement, recent graduates, retirees, and individuals with health conditions or impairments.
Private businesses, institutes of higher-education, workforce development boards, labor unions, and non-profit organizations are invited and eligible to apply for funding through this program.
Applicants may apply for funding to design, extend, improve, expand, and/or implement a workforce development program.
Applications are due on Sept. 15, at noon.
The Workforce Development grant may include assistance to individuals who want and are available for work including:
- Job training and accreditation programs
- Public jobs programs and fairs
- Support for childcare and transportation to and from a jobsite or interview
- Incentives for newly employed workers
- Subsidized employment
- Grants to hire underserved workers
- Assistance to unemployed individuals to start small businesses
- Development of job and workforce training centers
A complete list of eligibility requirements and criteria for evaluation are available online.