The Department of Safety and Professional Services continues its move away from paper forms by moving license applications for 66 business credentials to its online renewal platform LicensE.
Professionals are encouraged to wait until May 8 for any license renewals or applications and then to use the self-guided online service. The Department will process applications that arrive via other methods, but utilizing any application method other than LicensE may delay application decisions.
“LicensE has transformed the license application and renewal process in Wisconsin,” said DSPS Secretary-designee Dan Hereth. “We are excited to bring more credentials into the platform so that we can offer modern, online applications to more of our customers.”
The department will continue to move credential applications and renewals to LicensE. By the end of the year, all occupational credentials will be in the new system. Previously, the department had moved 70 medical profession licenses and credentials to LicensE.
LicensE launched in May 2022. The modern platform replaced paper forms, eliminated data entry, and automated some credentialing functions. These improvements enabled credentialing staff to focus more on higher-level tasks, including application evaluation and customer service, and dramatically reduced application processing timelines.
The following is a list of new professions launching May 8:
- Accounting Firm
- Aesthetician
- Aesthetics Establishment
- Aesthetics Instructor
- Agent for Burial Agreements
- Appraisal Management Company
- Architect
- Auction Company
- Auctioneer
- Barber
- Barber Apprentice
- Barbering Establishment
- Barbering Instructor
- Cemetery Association
- Cemetery Authority-Licensed
- Cemetery Authority-Registered
- Cemetery Preneed Seller
- Cemetery Salesperson
- Cemetery Warehouse
- Certificate of Authorization
- Certified General Appraiser
- Certified Residential Appraiser
- Cosmetologist
- Cosmetology Apprentice
- Cosmetology Establishment
- Cosmetology Instructor
- Certified Public Accountant
- Crematory Authority
- Designer of Engineering Systems
- Electrologist
- Electrology Establishment
- Electrology Instructor
- Engineer-in-Training
- Firearms Certifier
- Firearms Permit
- Funeral Director
- Funeral Director Apprentice
- Funeral Establishment
- Geology Firm
- Home Inspector
- Hydrology Firm
- Interior Designer
- Landscape Architect
- Licensed Appraiser
- Manicuring Establishment
- Manicuring Instructor
- Manicurist
- Nursing Home Administrator
- Peddler
- Private Detective
- Private Detective Agency
- Private Security Person
- Professional Engineer
- Professional Geologist
- Professional Hydrologist
- Professional Land Surveyor
- Professional Soil Scientist
- Real Estate Salesperson
- Real Estate Broker
- Real Estate Business Entity
- School of Aesthetics
- School of Barbering
- School of Cosmetology
- School of Electrology
- School of Manicuring
- Soil Science Firm