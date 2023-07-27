Inspire Wisconsin will be the new home for the Talent Strategies Network strategic initiative, a talent creation engine for Wisconsin previously hosted by Lakeland University.
The Talent Strategies Network, which launched in January, began as an inclusive conversation regarding strategies for growing Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate.
The network provides platforms, tools and information for talent development practitioners to address Wisconsin’s labor quantity shortage and need for more skilled workers. Local practitioners and influencers gain access to the best policies, practices and principles through courses, seminars, a speaker’s series, consultation, website materials and other peer-to-peer events.
It also identifies inclusive talent development strategies for expansion and replication by instructing counselors, coaches, case managers, educators and mentors on utilizing information, tools and resources to prepare students, job seekers and employees for the current and future labor market.
“Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development projects a 200,000-plus shortage of workers in 2030,” said Mike Trimberger, president of the Inspire Wisconsin board of directors. “The Talent Strategies Network is a perfect complement to the decades of work Inspire Wisconsin has built in our K-16 statewide services. We look forward to adding it to our portfolio.”
Lakeland created the Talent Strategies Network based on ideas generated by Scott Jansen, the program’s executive director. Jansen created Wisconsin Fast Forward and is the former administrator of the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Employment & Training.
Lakeland President Beth Borgen said the network breaks down communication barriers between education, workforce and economic development practitioners to design strategies to recruit and develop Wisconsin’s skilled and knowledgeable workforce.
“With the significant input and support we’ve received from employers and business associations, TSN’s focus is on students, veterans, job seekers, retirees, immigrants and all others who will make up tomorrow’s Wisconsin workforce," Borgen said. "The design concepts have been incubated and validated. The time has come to implement the vision.”
Borgen credited Jansen for being a driving force behind TSN, from its initial stages to the need for a statewide host to fully deliver its services and value.
The next phase will be to establish local Talent Strategy Network hubs where local organizations around Wisconsin will convene leaders from education, workforce, economic development, business, trade associations and civic organizations. These hubs will evaluate current talent development programs, strategies and opportunities and request services from the TSN leadership team for their hub members and constituents.
Local chambers of commerce and economic development organizations have taken the lead within several labor sheds and will begin offering services later this year.
“This is where the TSN initiative vision takes root in local labor sheds and communities,” Trimberger said. “TSN services delivered to schools, employers, workforce and economic development agencies and civic groups will generate more skilled workers for regional industries and talent pipelines and advancing economic prosperity for local communities.
“Integrating TSN into the existing Inspire Wisconsin product portfolio establishes distribution channels for scaling, replicating and sharing successful talent development solutions throughout Wisconsin.”
For more information about how to engage in TSN, email Scott Jansen at JansenS@lakeland.edu.