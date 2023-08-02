Envision Greater Fond du Lac's Ignite Small Business & Startup Support will host AI Made Easy: An Introduction for Small Business Entrepreneurs Aug. 15 from noon to 1 p.m. in the Boardroom at Envision Greater Fond du Lac entrance at 9 Sheboygan St.
“We’re excited to offer this workshop for entrepreneurs and small business owners,” said Raina Lyman, Director of Small Business and Entrepreneurship. “AI is becoming more and more popular in everyday business. We want to equip small business owners with the tools they need to be successful.”
Attendees will uncover the basics of AI and explore its practical applications for business; discover user-friendly AI tools that can simplify tasks and boost productivity; and aid in decision-making. No prior AI knowledge required.
The workshop will be facilitated by Kurt Wismer, who teaches business, marketing, entrepreneurship, and IT for the North Fond du Lac School District. In addition, he is a Google for Education Certified Innovator and Trainer, a Microsoft Certified Innovative Educator, and an INCubatorEdu Master Teacher and trainer.
Registration is open at envisiongreaterfdl.com/events. The cost to attend is $20 members/ $25 general admission. A light lunch will be provided. Pre-registration is required.
