GREEN BAY — Aspiro Inc. has raised more than $500,000 to replace buses destroyed in a fire Feb. 28.
Insurance funds as well as a Go Fund Me account that raised more than $128,000 helped Aspiro reach its goal for replacement of the buses, according to Nicole Hoffman, vice president of development. Aspiro uses the buses to transport people it serves. Aspiro provides vocational, educational, support, and recreational services to people with disabilities and their caregivers.
"We have two (buses) ordered right now and we are just awaiting a delivery date. And we will proceed with purchasing the second two buses," Hoffman told WHBY. She said Aspiro also will increase security with cameras and equipment to prevent theft monitoring the buses.
According to a release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, the fire was reported at 1:11 a.m. Feb. 28 in the parking lot at Aspiro, 1673 Dousman St. Firefighters found four buses in flames when they arrived, but were able to extinguish the fire in 10 minutes and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.
The department’s hazmat team helped contain runoff that contained fuel. The fire remains under investigation.