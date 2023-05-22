Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay became the second airport in Wisconsin to become a member of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower network. (Mitchell International in Milwaukee is the other).
The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower network is a member-based organization of retailers, travel and tourism, including more than 200 airports, that provide those with non-visible disabilities to discreetly let others around them know that they may need extra patience or assistance. Hidden disabilities can be neurological, cognitive, neurodevelopmental, auditory or sensory and are typically not immediately obvious to others.
“Hidden disabilities can be challenging not only for those impacted by them, but also for those trying to provide service to someone with a disability,” said Marty Piette, airport director at Austin Straubel. “That’s why at each of our airline check-in counters, and at the TSA checkpoints, Hidden Disabilities Sunflower lanyards will be available, for free, to anyone who wishes to wear one. You do not have to disclose or discuss what your disability may be, but it indicates you may need a little extra care or patience.”
Staff throughout the airport are receiving information and training about the Sunflower program.
“We hope this program provides reassurance to travelers with hidden disabilities that they will be treated with care and professionalism,” said Piette.
“GRB is always looking for ways to enhance our local travelers’ experiences,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach. “This program is so simple, but so powerful. It has the potential to have a big impact for those who have hidden disabilities.”