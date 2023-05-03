The new Barnstormer Boutique within the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh opens May 20.
The retail space is designed to harken back to the adventurous days of the barnstormers nearly a century ago.
“As we looked at the first major redesign of our museum’s store for the first time in 40 years since the EAA Aviation Museum opened in Oshkosh, we wanted to make it a natural extension of the museum experience,” said Scott Powers, EAA’s director of retail operations. “The romantic days of the Golden Age of Flight, when aviation first captured the world’s imagination, is a natural foundation for the theme seen throughout the facility.”
The theme of the Barnstormer Boutique, which also serves as the admission counter for the museum, is styled with a barn wood exterior reminiscent of the early aircraft hangars. The interior features a number of the museum’s vintage artifacts.
The Barnstormer Boutique, which is open to museum guests and others shopping for aviation merchandise, will feature EAA-branded products including clothing, along with other aviation products, books, and supplies. It will also feature a substantial area of toys and activities for young people that spark the imagination of flight. A number of aviation companies will also have their products highlighted in the new store.
“EAA and Oshkosh have been synonymous with the spirit of aviation for the past half-century,” Powers said. “The offerings and atmosphere inside the Barnstormer Boutique add to that, whether you’re a pilot or dream of the freedom of flight.”
The EAA Barnstormer Boutique will be open during regular museum hours, and during selected special events throughout the year. The grand opening of the remodeled store is also in conjunction with the May 20 start of seasonal flight operations at EAA’s Pioneer Airport in Oshkosh, as well as the observation of International Learn to Fly Day. As part of the celebration, there will be 10 percent off museum admission, along with 20 percent off merchandise items (30 percent for EAA members).