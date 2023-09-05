Developers are proposing a new Cambria Hotel & Suites as well as two free-standing commercial buildings be constructed on 2.3 acres on Oneida Street in Ashwaubenon, north of Element Way.
The project site is owned by Acts 1:8 Ministries. According to Executive Director Jeff Van Beaver, revenue generated from this development will help support the ministries for decades to come, allowing the group to continue to evangelize through kindness in all 50 states and more than 110 countries worldwide.
Initial plans call for a five-story Cambria Hotel & Suites featuring a restaurant, pool, 100 guest rooms, fitness center and rooftop deck with full views of Lambeau Field. In addition, two free-standing commercial buildings are proposed for construction at the south end of the site. Sitework is scheduled to begin later this year with construction complete in time for the 2025 NFL draft, which will be hosted by the Green Bay Packers. The developer is planning to have a soft opening a few weeks prior to the NFL draft event.
Cambria is an upscale brand of Choice Hotels International and one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. Choice currently franchises more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in more than 40 countries and territories. Ranging from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments, Choice-branded properties provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality, high-value lodging options throughout the United States and internationally.
The developers, along with the village of Ashwaubenon, hosted a neighborhood “sneak peek” event Aug. 30 at the Ashwaubenon Community Center to give nearby business owners and residents an opportunity to learn more about the project, ask questions, and provide feedback.
The project is being designed and constructed by Consolidated Construction Co. Inc. of Appleton. The project is owned and co-developed by Acts 1:8 Ministries of Green Bay. The co-developer is JCap Real Estate of Eau Claire.