After years of trying to woo the National Football League, it was announced that Green Bay will host the NFL draft in 2025.
The expected economic impact of hosting the draft is estimated at $94 million, according to Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy.
"It's more than six times the impact of one of our single games," he said. "You're gonna have people staying all over the state, all the way from Milwaukee up to Green Bay."
Officials said there will be a free, three-day event in and around Lambeau Field and the Titletown District, but the draw is large enough visitors will stay in communities throughout the state. The NFL reported in early May that 312,000 people had attended draft events in Kansas City in April.
"We’re honored to be entrusted to host one of the NFL’s premier events," Brad Toll, president and CEO of Discover Green Bay, said in a statement. "We’re excited to partner with the Green Bay Packers, community leaders and our tourism partners to provide an unparalleled experience for visiting fans."
He added, "This will be the biggest and most economically significant event in our history.”
The NFL made the announcement Monday at the league's spring meeting. In a statement, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league looks forward to working with the Packers and local tourism officials to host the draft.
"With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin," he said.