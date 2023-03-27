Business is booming at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport with passenger traffic up nearly 15% and cargo nearly doubled over 2022 levels.
“Air travel is definitely on the rise – pun intended - and it shows at GRB,” said Airport Director, Marty Piette. “Planes are nearly 90% full to all destinations which shows the airlines that our local travelers will support expanded air service.”
Helping boost those numbers this spring: Sun Country Airlines will resume flights to Orlando International Airport starting in April and Frontier has resumed their nonstop service to Denver International Airport.
With the increase in passengers, airlines are also increasing the size of planes used. Delta Air Lines recently upgraded to a larger aircraft for its Atlanta flights to Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport, providing passengers more seating options. Delta has also upgraded planes used for the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport to a CRJ 900.
Another encouraging sign: The amount of cargo coming into and going out of GRB has almost doubled. The increase has GRB looking into cargo expansion options, leveraging Brown County’s Foreign Trade Zone, as well as reviewing potential partnerships with additional freight entities.
“The increases we see at GRB in both passenger numbers and freight are great indicators as to how well the overall economy is doing in Brown County,” said Troy Streckenback, Brown County Executive. “The airport is an essential driver of our local economy, so it’s really good to see those numbers rise. We thank area residents and businesses for supporting our airport.”