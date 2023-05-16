Town Square Community Center announced it has sold the former Green Lake County safety building to a business owner, with plans to use proceeds to support the nonprofit’s community center’s programs and upkeep of the historic courthouse building which Town Square will continue to own.
“The sale begins an exciting new chapter for Town Square,” said Executive Director Kris Anderson. “The reduced overhead allows us to direct resources into the courthouse building and community-enriching programs for generations to come.”
The former county safety building currently consists of a bingo hall, commercial kitchen and Town Square Tap bar, plus 20,000 square feet of unused space which formerly housed the Green Lake County jail.
“Our community made this possible by investing in Town Square initiatives and reimagining spaces that became attractive to a buyer,” said Anderson. “Those earlier investments will compound as the sale proceeds are put to use in ways that can have lasting impact.”
The safety building’s buyer, Matt Rogatz, will lease certain spaces back to Town Square.
“Matt is heavily invested in Green Lake and committed to a robust future for our area,” said Anderson. “We believe this partnership is a win-win for the community.”
Rogatz purchased the Green Lake Inn in October 2021 and has since renovated the 17-room hotel. He also owns Elan Brio Spa, Goose Blind Bar and Grill and the bed and breakfast Manor on Green Lake. OIn additon, Rogatz is president of an industrial real estate firm based in Chicago.
Town Square purchased the vacated buildings from Green Lake County in 2012. The nonprofit has raised hundreds of thousands to transform the empty campus into a community center with a ballroom, a 24-hour fitness center, Hangers second-hand retail shop, spaces for clubs and classes, creative and play spaces, offices, and an outdoor event venue overlooking the Mill Pond.
“More than 42,000 people visited Town Square last year,” said Anderson. “With an opportunity to ‘right-size’ our operation and expand on what we do best, we only expect that to grow.”
Learn more at greenlaketownsquare.org.
Town Square Community Center is privately funded and operated by Green Lake Renewal, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.