Some changes that occurred because of the pandemic have remained a part of what our future will look like going forward. One such change for our Insight team is the Insight Open golf event.
Prior to last year, holding a golf event was not part of our annual event schedule. However, in January 2021, we were hearing many comments from readers and advertisers about how they were eager to attend in-person events. Having a golf event in June 2021 seemed like a plausible answer to this request.
Our Insight Open golf outing allowed people to gather at an outdoor event. Participation varied from individual golfers to foursomes and from individual hole sponsors to overall event sponsors.
“We enjoyed the opportunity to have representatives from our sales team interacting with golfers at our sponsored golf hole,” said Pat Cavanaugh, events sales and service manager for the Green Bay Packers. “I think the golfers really enjoyed trying to chip a ball into the football helmet to win prizes.”
Plans are underway for this year’s event. The Insight Open will be held June 16 at Wander Springs Golf Course. Not far from Greenleaf, Wander Springs is known for its natural beauty of wooded acres, gardens and rivers, not to mention a course that will provide challenging play for golfers of every skill level.
This year’s event will again feature a four-person scramble and several hole sponsors offering additional activities and contests to create more interaction with our golfers out on the course. Perhaps best of all is the networking reception immediately following the golf. I am looking forward to announcing the results from the day and presenting many of the prizes and giveaways.
Sponsorship opportunities are available, and participating sponsors will get the first opportunity to reserve limited foursomes before registration is open to the public in mid-April. Visit insightonbusiness.com/insightevents/insightopen to learn more.