Insight Publications is seeking successful, civic-minded young professionals to recognize in our first annual 40 Under 40 Awards. Candidates will be judged on both professional accomplishments and involvement with civic organizations.
Nominations must be received by Wednesday, Feb. 15 at noon. Submit a nomination at www.insightonbusiness.com/40u40
About the nomination process:
- Self nominations are encouraged.
- Nominee must meet age requirements (under 40 as of June 1, 2023) and live/work in one of the 18 counties of the New North Region (Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago).
- Honorees will be recognized in the pages of Insight magazine, on the Insight website and at a special event to be held in May 2023 (details TBA).
For sponsorship opportunities please contact:
Stephanie Crowe (920) 284-5875 scrowe@insightonbusiness.com
Libby Vandergeeten (920)422-1989 Lvandergeeten@insightonbusiness.com
Check back for more information on the live event in May, or stay tuned to our social media pages for updates.