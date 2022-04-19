NomineeCompanyNominee Company 
 Jody Anderson Bellin Health Becky Bartoszek Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce
 Amy Bayer SSM Health Stephanie Carlin Oshkosh Senior Center
 Sherry Coley Davis & Kuelthau Elizabeth Crossen  SSM Health
 DeeDee Crowley SSM Health Tajara Dommershausen Petit + Dommershausen Law Offices
 Shawn Dortman LODGE KOHLER Karrie Drobnick Verve A Credit Union
 Jill Enos TitletownTech Jennifer Faris  Faris Gourmet Popcorn/United Mfg.
 Heidi Frederickson Community Benefit Tree, Inc. Mindy Frimodig ThedaCare
 Kimberly Galske Rewired Dynamica Julie Gile  Julie M. Gile Photography
 Viginia Gilmore Sophia Transf. Lead. Ptnrs. Katy Glodosky Weill Center for the Preforming Arts
 Patti Habeck Feeding America E. Wisconsin Brenda Haines Blue Door Consulting 
 Laurie Hansel Muza Metal Products  Kristi Hansen  Nicolet National Bank
 Kayla Houle  K.A.S.D. Sharon Hulce  ERG Search
 Peggy Johnson City of Clintonville Lisa Kogan-Praska Boys & Girls Club of Greater GB
 Barbara Koldos  New North Inc. Jackie Krutz Green Bay Packers
 Jodie Larsen Oshkosh Corp. Julie Last  Future Neenah
 Karen Lemke Lemke Leadership Holly Lifke  The Boldt Co.
 Rikki Mason Acuity Jean Blaney McGinnis ThedaCare
 Leigh McNamara ThedaCare Theresa Menting Women's Empowerment Series
 Shannon Meyer Cypress Homes  Karen Monfre Wipfli, LLP
 Paula Morgen  ThedaCare Dawn Nelson Tufco, LP
 Beth Olson  Wisconsin DNR Sarah Paulson Valkyrie Financial
 Mary Pfeiffer N.J.S.D. Theresa Pichelmeyer Valley VNA Senior Care
 Sarah Pielhop Pielhop Weiting Funeral Home Katie Reinke SSM Health
 Sara Rohde Notre Dame Academy Diane Roundy Truity
 Tami Schattschneider SSM Health Heather Schmidt SSM Health
 Michelle Sternard Nicolet National Bank Kari Stockinger Prospera Credit Union
 Kimberly Stoeger Nutritional Healing Amy Sterckx G.B.A.P.S. 
 April Strohm-Johnson Prophit Co. Alicia Stuedemann UW-Oshkosh
 Sarah Sugden Brown County Library Sadie Parafiniuk Vander Velde Envision Greater Fond du Lac, Inc
 Katherine Vergos  SSM Health Laura Wiegert Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce 
 Christa Williams  Sophia Transf. Lead. Ptnrs.  Denise Wittstock Big Bros./Big Sis. Wis. Shoreline
 Chrystal Woller St. Norbert College  