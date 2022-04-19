|Nominee
|Jody Anderson
|Bellin Health
|Becky Bartoszek
|Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce
|Amy Bayer
|SSM Health
|Stephanie Carlin
|Oshkosh Senior Center
|Sherry Coley
|Davis & Kuelthau
|Elizabeth Crossen
|SSM Health
|DeeDee Crowley
|SSM Health
|Tajara Dommershausen
|Petit + Dommershausen Law Offices
|Shawn Dortman
|LODGE KOHLER
|Karrie Drobnick
|Verve A Credit Union
|Jill Enos
|TitletownTech
|Jennifer Faris
|Faris Gourmet Popcorn/United Mfg.
|Heidi Frederickson
|Community Benefit Tree, Inc.
|Mindy Frimodig
|ThedaCare
|Kimberly Galske
|Rewired Dynamica
|Julie Gile
|Julie M. Gile Photography
|Viginia Gilmore
|Sophia Transf. Lead. Ptnrs.
|Katy Glodosky
|Weill Center for the Preforming Arts
|Patti Habeck
|Feeding America E. Wisconsin
|Brenda Haines
|Blue Door Consulting
|Laurie Hansel
|Muza Metal Products
|Kristi Hansen
|Nicolet National Bank
|Kayla Houle
|K.A.S.D.
|Sharon Hulce
|ERG Search
|Peggy Johnson
|City of Clintonville
|Lisa Kogan-Praska
|Boys & Girls Club of Greater GB
|Barbara Koldos
|New North Inc.
|Jackie Krutz
|Green Bay Packers
|Jodie Larsen
|Oshkosh Corp.
|Julie Last
|Future Neenah
|Karen Lemke
|Lemke Leadership
|Holly Lifke
|The Boldt Co.
|Rikki Mason
|Acuity
|Jean Blaney McGinnis
|ThedaCare
|Leigh McNamara
|ThedaCare
|Theresa Menting
|Women's Empowerment Series
|Shannon Meyer
|Cypress Homes
|Karen Monfre
|Wipfli, LLP
|Paula Morgen
|ThedaCare
|Dawn Nelson
|Tufco, LP
|Beth Olson
|Wisconsin DNR
|Sarah Paulson
|Valkyrie Financial
|Mary Pfeiffer
|N.J.S.D.
|Theresa Pichelmeyer
|Valley VNA Senior Care
|Sarah Pielhop
|Pielhop Weiting Funeral Home
|Katie Reinke
|SSM Health
|Sara Rohde
|Notre Dame Academy
|Diane Roundy
|Truity
|Tami Schattschneider
|SSM Health
|Heather Schmidt
|SSM Health
|Michelle Sternard
|Nicolet National Bank
|Kari Stockinger
|Prospera Credit Union
|Kimberly Stoeger
|Nutritional Healing
|Amy Sterckx
|G.B.A.P.S.
|April Strohm-Johnson
|Prophit Co.
|Alicia Stuedemann
|UW-Oshkosh
|Sarah Sugden
|Brown County Library
|Sadie Parafiniuk Vander Velde
|Envision Greater Fond du Lac, Inc
|Katherine Vergos
|SSM Health
|Laura Wiegert
|Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce
|Christa Williams
|Sophia Transf. Lead. Ptnrs.
|Denise Wittstock
|Big Bros./Big Sis. Wis. Shoreline
|Chrystal Woller
|St. Norbert College
2022 Women of Influence in the New North Region Awards Nominees
Event Details
SAVE THE DATE
Women of Influence in the New North Region Awards
August 2, 2022
Green Bay, WI
Presented by
