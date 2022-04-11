Insight Publications is excited to announce the recipients of our 2022 Women of Influence in the New North Region Awards – women who represent the 18 counties of Northeast Wisconsin as strong, wise, passionate, and transformative figures who are making an impact and inspiring others. Our selection committee received more than 75 nominations for this year’s honors, with the following diverse group of women emerging during final selection March 31:
Lifetime Achievement
- Ann Franz, Executive Director, NEW Manufacturing Alliance
Difference Maker (Nonprofit)
- Kristin Welch, Founder/Executive Director, Waking Women Healing Institute
Difference Maker (Community)
- Ingrid Parker-Hill, Family Engagement Coordinator, Green Bay Area Public School District
Corporate Leader
- Holly Brenner, Senior Vice President, C.D. Smith Construction
Groundbreaker
- Emilee Rysticken, Entrepreneur
Young Influencer
- Alison Fiebig, Business Development Director, The Boldt Co.
Business Owner
- Nea Hahn, Owner, Whisk & Arrow Sugar Studio
Mentor
- Karen Bruno, Director, Lawrence Community Music School
Registration will open in May for a luncheon celebration Aug. 2 in Green Bay. This year’s honorees will also be featured in a special section of Insight to be published in August.
Congratulations to this year’s honorees, and thank you to everyone who nominated, inspired, or otherwise supported a Woman of Influence in the New North Region. For more information, contact Insight Publications at (920) 882-0491.