Influential women touch our lives in countless ways. Share the story of a New North woman who influenced your life or career by nominating her for the 2023 Women of Influence in the New North Region awards, presented by Insight Publications.
Nominations for the 2023 honors will be open Jan. 15-March 15, 2023 on this web page. Check back for more information, follow us on social media, or read our print or digital publications for the latest 2023 Women of Influence announcements and information.
Do you know a woman who’s made an impact in her career, an organization or a local business community? Or perhaps an up-and-coming leader who’s already making her mark? Consider recognizing her in any of the following categories:
- Business Owner
- Corporate Leader
- Young Influencer
- Mentor
- Difference Maker — Nonprofit
- Difference Maker — Community
Honorees will be professionally photographed in May, featured in a keepsake print publication and recognized in person at a special ceremony Aug. 1 in Green Bay. For more information, contact Insight Publications at (920) 882-0491.
Thank you for helping us recognize the women who are making a difference in the New North!
Congratulations to our 2022 honorees:
Lifetime Achievement
- Ann Franz, Executive Director, NEW Manufacturing Alliance
Difference Maker (Nonprofit)
- Kristin Welch, Founder/Executive Director, Waking Women Healing Institute
Difference Maker (Community)
- Ingrid Parker-Hill, Family Engagement Coordinator, Green Bay Area Public School District
Corporate Leader
- Holly Brenner, Senior Vice President, C.D. Smith Construction
Groundbreaker
- Emilee Rysticken, Entrepreneur
Young Influencer
- Alison Fiebig, Business Development Director, The Boldt Co.
Business Owner
- Nea Hahn, Owner, Whisk & Arrow Sugar Studio
Mentor
- Karen Bruno, Director, Lawrence Community Music School