Essential Nail Garden and Lash Lounge
Brenda Paulin has a way of making beauty more than skin deep.
As the owner of Essential Nail Garden and Lash Lounge, Paulin not only makes her clients look good — she makes them feel good, too.
Jamie Moungey, a six-year client of Paulin’s who nominated her for Women of Influence, said while Paulin is a talented nail and lash technician, her true gift is uplifting women.
“I’ve spent countless hours sitting across the table from [Brenda]. We’ve talked, cried together, laughed together and sometimes, when needed, simply sat in silence,” Moungey wrote. “What I learned about Brenda quite quickly is her care and compassion for every single person around her. She’s a true inspiration to women — well, all humans really — to follow your dreams and never give up.”
The Moraine Park Technical College graduate started her salon career as a receptionist and worked her way up to a nail manager position. But when the salon she was working for closed, Paulin had to rethink her career plans. In 2018, she decided to bet on herself and opened her own business with the goals of maintaining her growing clientele and keeping rates affordable.
Over the next five years, Paulin transitioned from a self-employed nail technician renting a chair to a business owner with a staff of six. In May 2022, she opened a 2,000-square-foot salon in North Fond du Lac. The new space features four pedicure chairs, five nail stations, a lash room and exercise area. A local mental health counselor rents space in the lower level.
Paulin has also managed to offer a benefit that has eluded employers many times her size and tenure —subsidized, onsite child care for employees.
“I got people to help me expand and continue my career and I needed [to hire] help,” Paulin says. “Child care was a barrier for people I hired. I figured I have a big enough space, let’s get child care here. It offers flexibility. I want [my employees] to be able to do a career that they love and offer stability for them and their family.”
Creating a safe space for clients who quickly become friends is the most fulfilling part of Paulin’s work. Paulin jokingly refers to herself as a “nail-apist,” noting the therapy-like discussions that take place while servicing a client.
“I just love making people feel better,” Paulin says. “There’s so many kids trying to find out who they are. That’s where I was, bullied in school because I was heavy. I’m trying to turn it around and give back and change things with whatever impact I have.”
While Paulin believes in the healing power of self care, she understands there is no replacement for professional mental health support from licensed medical professionals. Her own experience with clinical depression in 2008 was a turning point in her life.
This is why she is a fierce advocate and champion of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. She has served on NAMI Fond du Lac’s board for more than 10 years and is certified to facilitate three of the organization’s signature programs — the Ending the Silence classroom presentation for middle and high school students, the In Our Own Voice public education program and the Peer to Peer support program.
From her community work through NAMI to each individual she encounters at her salon, Paulin says caring for people is what drives her.
“I’m always pouring into my clients all the time. It’s a very personal relationship,” she says. “Same goes for all my coworkers; we all have pretty big hearts.”