* Photograph by Shane Van Boxtel / Image Studios
The Bellin Health Foundation
In an era when girls were steered mainly to teaching and nursing careers, Nan Bush was absolutely in love with the idea of becoming a teacher.
“All my life, I wanted to be an elementary school teacher,” she says. “When it came time to start applying for colleges in the early ’70s, there was a teaching glut and my father was saying how all his friends had kids graduating from college as teachers who couldn’t get jobs. So he said to me, ‘We’re not going to pay for you to go to college to be a teacher; pick a different major.’”
Bush was crushed, but she pivoted to nursing school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. And it didn’t take long to appreciate the impact she could make in health care.
“I love to teach, and that’s a lot of what nurses do — at the bedside, in the community — and I saw the opportunity to be a teacher in a different venue,” Bush says. “I realized I could make a big difference in my patients’ lives, but if I wanted to make a bigger difference I needed to get into administration.”
The Brookfield native describes her experience studying hospital administration at Washington University in St. Louis, as well as her residency at what today is called Houston Methodist, as “phenomenal.” Following her residency, she was hired on and became one of the world-renowned hospital’s first female administrators.
Then she got pregnant with her first child and, Bush says, “they didn’t know what to do with me.” The job proved completely unfriendly to working mothers, so she quit to become a stay-at-home mom to her four children. The gig lasted 19 years, and Bush loved it.
But this year Bush is celebrating what has now been another 19-plus-year gig: her second stint in hospital administration, this time with Bellin Health. The cultural contrast between 1981 and today is stark, and a lot of that is because of the investment Bush has made to make it that way. She held a variety of leadership roles with Bellin, many on the clinical side, but in 2021 was tapped on the shoulder to lead The Bellin Health Foundation because of her teaching and relationship-building focuses.
“I really didn’t want to take the job, to be perfectly honest,” Bush says. “But I think I decided that I liked learning, I liked new opportunities, and this could end up being my favorite job if I threw myself into it. And guess what? It has been. It is my favorite job I have ever done.”
“What makes Nan stand out to our team is her incredible resilience and unflappable sense that we can accomplish anything with the right team and the right plan,” wrote nominator Molly Vandervest, who serves as the foundation’s vice president. “She leads with grace, yet tenacity.”
Bush says that balance of grace and tenacity is all about realizing a leader can be flexible and empathetic while still having high standards and expectations.
“My biggest strength is getting to know my team members one on one,” Bush says. “For me as a leader, I’m much more sensitive to family time, balance — not work-life balance, but life balance. And that’s a big difference.”
Today, Bush says leaders like her who value the strengths and diversity women bring to work are a powerful force in the profession. In fact, she says most of Bellin’s highest administrative positions are filled by women. It’s been a winding, meaningful journey through her own kind of teaching career.
“Everything that happened set me up for the next step,” she says. “I’m a very faith-filled person and have gone through my life with the attitude of ‘lead me and I’ll follow,’ so I don’t have any regrets. I feel like it’s all been purpose driven.”