Nutritional Healing
Clinical nutritionist Kimberly Stoeger describes herself as a lifelong health enthusiast, but it wasn’t until confronting her own health issues that she decided to make a career of helping others heal from the inside out.
“I had struggled with digestive problems and at 21 was put on four different prescriptions that I didn’t need,” the Hortonville native says. “I started to really analyze what I was eating, my stress, fitness and hydration. I got myself off all the meds and realized I’m completely fine. I bet other people feel this way, too.”
Stoeger, who holds a bachelor of science in business management from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and a master of science in human nutrition and disease management from the University of Bridgeport, founded Nutritional Healing in 2010 as a solo entrepreneur with the goal of focusing on proactive health care.
As a functional medicine clinic, Nutritional Healing looks at the individual systems in a person’s body to find the underlying root causes of conditions. Through specialized lab testing, one-on-one personal care plans and nutrition counseling, Stoeger creates individualized health plans that focus on the patient instead of the disease.
“In today’s system, the majority of current health care dollars are spent in clinical care, which has only a 20% impact on health outcomes,” Stoeger says. “The larger impact on health outcomes — 30% to 40% — falls on improving health behaviors and social and economic factors.”
Since 2010, Nutritional Healing has grown from Stoeger as the sole employee to a team of eight who work out of the business’ new north Appleton office.
Stoeger long dreamed of establishing referral partnerships with local physicians and clinics — she is adamant that Nutritional Healing complement the health care system for chronic disease, not replace it. Today Nutritional Healing partners with many local physicians at various hospitals and clinics and has a direct referral system with Kaldas Fertility Center and the Heart and Vascular Institute of Wisconsin.
Stoeger plans to grow Nutritional Healing by hiring more employees, offering more job shadowing opportunities for students, and increasing corporate wellness programs to help reduce health insurance premiums.
One of Stoeger’s core values as a business owner is community service, which extends to her employees. The Nutritional Healing team supports a different cause each quarter. These have included The Alzheimer’s Association, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Fox Valley Symphony, Fox Cities Marathon, Sexual Assault Crisis Center and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
WBAY-TV 2 Digital Strategist Bill Murray was an early supporter of Stoeger’s vision and has been impressed to watch her grow as a mentor through her involvement with SCORE Fox Cities, UW Oshkosh CEO (Community Education Outreach), the Fox Cities Chamber’s Smart Girls Rock! and Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation.
“Kimberly has not only led by example and raised up her own employees, but she has encouraged other women to become entrepreneurs themselves and is seen as a strong resource in our community for guidance,” Murray wrote in his nomination of Stoeger.
Developing a deep sense of self awareness is a work in progress, Stoeger says, but establishing her personal philosophy based on empathy and philanthropy has contributed to much of her business’ success.
“I love being of service to others and always have wanted to give back to brighten another’s life, provide them hope and inspiration, and put them in a position to succeed,” she says. “It took me a long time to find my confidence and voice, and once I did, I have committed myself to using it for good.”