* Photograph by Shane Van Boxtel / Image Studios
Wisconsin Department of Health Services
Growing up in a refugee family on a Wisconsin ginseng farm, Mai Lo Lee was forced to learn some of life’s lessons very early on. Among the things she says she came to understand before her parents did: English, the U.S. education system and, well, racism.
“My parents didn’t know racism until we as the kids were telling them. They just thought, ‘that’s a mean person, so we don’t play with them,’” Lee says of the kids at school who hurled slurs at her and her siblings. “We didn’t have that in [Thailand], so I think it was about 10 years into living in this country before they really knew.”
After graduating from high school, Lee became part of a “mid-wave of immigrants” representing some of the U.S.’s first Hmong college graduates. She says she has become acutely aware of how she was seen and the microaggressions she has had to endure since entering professional life.
But for Lee, Wisconsin is still home. And although “it’s hard to be hopeful every day,” fostering representation and inclusion, particularly in our state, has become integral to her life’s work.
“Oftentimes underrepresented populations are like, ‘I didn’t know I was welcome,’” she says. “I really champion for others to be at the table. If I’m a success, it’s because the community invested in me and my family. What I want is to pay it forward for Wisconsinites who are struggling with ‘is that community here for them.’ How can we remove barriers? We have great services, but are we serving all?”
Lee has provided extensive community and volunteer service in the New North region and beyond, including her 2021 appointment to Gov. Tony Evers’ Advisory Council on Equity and Inclusion. She has also been actively involved with the Green Bay Botanical Garden board of directors, Toward One Wisconsin, the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation and Celebrate Diversity – Fox Cities, among others.
One of her proudest accomplishments, she says, is co-founding Diversity Discovery Free Day at The Building for Kids Children’s Museum, now in its eighth year.
“I love it so much, because it’s really teaching children what inclusivity and diversity looks like, and we’ve always expanded that definition of diversity beyond race and ethnicity,” Lee says. “And we are not only educating kids, but a family unit that can have that conversation.”
A parent herself, Lee is passionate about educating and engaging the next generation. She recently spent 16 years at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and led the university’s division of multi-ethnic student affairs, but she admits “getting them at 18” was often too late — which is why she has dedicated so much of her volunteer efforts toward children.
This summer, Lee embarked on a new professional adventure as culture and engagement strategist for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, where she says she is excited to collaborate with public health leaders to support a positive workplace culture. Her nominators for the Women of Influence award, including her former UWGB colleague Miriam Brabham, say Lee is successful in all her professional and community endeavors because she is intentional, inclusive and forward-thinking.
“She has cultivated authentic relationships with small businesses, community leaders and community stakeholders in multiple arenas in the New North region,” Brabham wrote. “Mai does not do anything without asking what the expected outcome is to be. Mai’s dedication to inclusion breeds trust wherever she goes, and her insight is highly sought after.
“Mai uses her platform and ability to lift as she climbs because she believes we are stronger together and that nobody shines alone.”