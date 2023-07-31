* Photograph by Shane Van Boxtel / Image Studios
Children’s Wisconsin
Cara Gosse says most fundraisers “fall into” the field. For her, however, it’s been a career calling.
“I’m lucky that I have a lot of passions,” says Gosse, who believes a successful fundraiser must first and foremost be passionate about the cause for which they’re working. Some of those passions for Gosse are higher education, health, and children and families.
Gosse, a mother of three who says she wants to be the positive female role model so many others have been to her throughout her life and career, credits her social worker and family therapist mother with inspiring her empathy and passions.
“I just saw the work she did and felt like it was the right path for us as humanity,” Gosse says.
While she was initially drawn to the field of psychology, Gosse says her mother wisely helped nudge her in a slightly different direction, but still one that was focused on bettering life for others: nonprofit management. Gosse says she knew she had picked the right career path when she sat down in the first class of her master’s degree program at Hamline University in the Twin Cities, where she then lived and launched her career.
“I remember sitting in that class thinking, ‘I think this is what I’m supposed to do,’” she recalls.
She worked in events and fundraising for a company called Nonprofit Solutions and later the Courage Center for people with disabilities before her family relocated to the New North region, where she has since enjoyed fundraising positions with Lawrence University, Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin and Children’s Wisconsin.
“You have to really like people and you have to really like being curious about people’s stories and finding out what their passions and interests are,” Gosse says of the career she today likes to refer to as “professional matchmaking.” “So it’s me offering what we have and seeing if it’s a good match. And if it is, fantastic. If it’s not, that’s OK. I’m not here to twist arms; it’s not a negative experience — it’s a wonderful, beautiful, uplifting experience when it’s done right.”
During her eight years at Lawrence, Gosse created one of the New North region’s first-ever one-day giving campaigns, which continues today and brings in more than $1.4 million per year. During her seven years with Family Services, she oversaw the ever-growing Green & Gold Gala and the organization’s participation in Give BIG Green Bay. And since October, she has been focused on a new professional challenge: the opportunity to help grow Children’s Wisconsin’s presence in the northeast part of the state. Meanwhile, she serves as a community volunteer and has also co-founded Cultivate Fundraising, LLC to help nonprofits create sustainable fundraising models. She has been highly active with, and a past president of, the Northeast Wisconsin chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.
“Cara has dedicated her life to helping others through her career in philanthropy and giving for various nonprofits in Northeast Wisconsin,” wrote nominator Tiffany Woelfel. “She gives fully and passionately to her work, and she motivates those around her to do the same.”
After all, Gosse acknowledges, we’re all in this together. One of the biggest things she says she has come to appreciate about philanthropy is that it transcends classifications like gender, age or socioeconomic status — it’s for everyone.
“There are tons of studies that show that people who don’t have high wealth or high capacity are giving more to charities, percentage-wise, than people who are wealthy,” she says. “I believe we’re all here on Earth to love one another and support one another and make each other’s lives better, and I believe philanthropy helps people do that.”