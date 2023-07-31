* Photograph by Shane Van Boxtel / Image Studios
Truity Partners
Diane Roundy is a natural born connector and convener of people. Ask her colleagues at Truity Partners or fellow members of the countless boards on which she serves, and they will tell you Roundy’s superpower is matchmaking — whether it’s connecting mentors and mentees, professionals with their dream jobs or volunteers looking for their next passion project.
As a leader in executive search for Truity Partners, Roundy directs the recruitment of top leadership for companies nationwide. Elizabeth Albano works with Roundy at the recruitment firm and describes her as a “warm, caring and loyal friend, colleague and mentor.”
“Her continued success comes from the fact that she truly values, appreciates and nurtures relationships,” Albano wrote in her nomination of Roundy. “She is a connector and finds joy from positively impacting others’ lives, whether it be at work or through volunteering.”
Growing up in Oconto Falls as the youngest of eight children, it was easy to get lost in the shuffle — but Roundy says it also meant she had seven built-in mentors.
“I love my siblings; they are really great mentors for me. They are very caring people. They reach out to people that need help, so I’ve always grown up with that,” she says. “I feel like this is my piece of being able to help when somebody needs a new job or is looking to raise money. I believe there’s always somebody out there that’s willing to help with the expertise they have. I feel that way, and that’s why mentoring is so important to me.”
Early in her career, Roundy served as a Green Bay Chamber ambassador, which she says was a formative experience that strengthened her networking muscle.
“One of the rules that we established as chamber ambassadors was to never let anyone stand alone at events. Ambassadors wear these green jackets, and our responsibility is to help people meet one another,” Roundy says. “I really started as a chamber ambassador and just never stopped doing that.”
Roundy credits Management Women and The Women’s Fund of Greater Green Bay — a chapter she helped launch and grow its $3.2 million endowment — as two organizations that established her as the businesswoman and mentor she is today. Roundy serves on boards for the Green Bay Packers, YMCA Fox Cities and St. Norbert College’s Donald Schneider School of Business and MBA Program. As a board member of Envision Greater Green Bay, Roundy is involved in future visioning and community planning in Brown County.
She is also the spring appeal chair for the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes, where she is leading efforts to raise $300,000 for Adventures on the Go, a mobile unit that will bring the Girl Scout experience to those who cannot attend camp.
Shannon Murphy, another of Roundy’s nominators and colleagues at Truity Partners, said Roundy’s “presence and influence are unparalleled forces.”
“Not only is she warm, supportive and welcoming as a team leader, but she is someone who is constantly looking to improve herself and the lives of others,” Murphy wrote in her nomination of Roundy. “Diane’s community involvement is unmatched. She is someone who always readily helps those in need or makes the lives of others easier.”
Roundy’s nearly 40-year career has spanned marketing, business development and recruitment, but at its heart has always been a passion for people.
“Being involved in the community gives me great joy and energy, and it doesn’t feel like work,” she says. “I love being out there and connecting people.”