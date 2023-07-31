* Photograph by Shane Van Boxtel / Image Studios
AbaCor, an Abaxent Company
The opportunity to lead, learn and chart a career path that brings joy has inspired Dr. Sabrina Robins throughout her career. As a business advisor, advocate and entrepreneur, she has dedicated her career to ensuring that opportunity is available to all.
A Michigan native who earned her Ph.D. from Wayne State University, Robins first came to the New North region after being recruited by Kimberly-Clark Corporation. She only planned to be in Wisconsin for about 18 months, she says, but it quickly became home for her and she stayed.
“I saw a lot of potential in Northeast Wisconsin, and I wanted to be part of the story,” Robins says.
Inherent in the concept of potential, of course, is the existence of challenge. Robins says Wisconsin has consistently been rated the worst U.S. state in which to raise Black children. She’d “be surprised if there were five” Black teachers in all of the New North region’s schools. People in rural communities lack access to technology and can fall through the cracks. Poverty persists.
“In April 2021 I decided to become an entrepreneur and really work full time on helping individuals get access to jobs with livable wages and helping organizations that want to diversify their workforce. As you look at histories, what voices are missing? Women, people of color and the poor,” she says. “Now, taking that lens and looking at the workforce, who are in leadership positions? Who is not?”
Fulfilling the potential of Northeast Wisconsin to be a more diverse, equitable and inclusive community has meant more than just pouring herself into her workforce development career, including her current role as chief operating officer of the technology firm Abaxent — it has also meant service to a wide variety of nonprofit boards, including perhaps most notably African Heritage, Inc., which nominated Robins for this award.
“At African Heritage, our mission is advancing the wellbeing of African Americans, so we say it’s ‘unapologetically Black,’” Robins says, adding that AHI’s cultural contributions in Appleton have included an annual Juneteenth event that has become one of the most celebrated in America. “Cultural appreciation and understanding is so necessary, but when it comes to life-sustaining programming, we have to provide that. If you want businesses to thrive and grow, you need different talent in this region.”
Among the programs Robins has helped create and support in the New North region have been the Northeast Wisconsin Diverse Entrepreneurs Program, the Green Bay Packers Mentor Protégé Program, the AHI Upskilling & Skilling Initiative and the Northeast Wisconsin Building Opportunities for Overlooked Sustainable Talent (NEW BOOST) program.
“It is impossible to overstate the extent of Dr. Robins’ personal achievements and community involvement,” wrote nominator Olumuyiwa Adeboye on behalf of AHI. “[She] ranks among the rare community leaders who not only have a vision for change, but also the community relationships and grit to make this vision into a reality.”
Despite plentiful challenges and lofty ambitions, Robins remains dedicated to realizing that bold vision.
“In the Bible it says that the poor will always be among us; however, I think it’s too many in the poor category and more can be done so they can have access to a better life,” she says. “I’ve dedicated the remainder of my life to this calling, and whoever shares in this vision I want to partner with them.
“We need more empathy and understanding of humans at the base level. With COVID, we all had to band together. It’s my hope that we realize just how interconnected our very existence and our success is, that one can’t rise without the other.”