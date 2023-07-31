* Photograph by Shane Van Boxtel / Image Studios
Discover Green Bay
Chelsea Kocken never planned to live long term in the city where she grew up, but life and love have kept her in Green Bay. And now she is building her career on leading ambitious community initiatives that will change the city’s profile for generations to come.
Kocken began her career with On Broadway, Inc. as the director of special events and later served as director of special projects. She helped launch the main street organization’s $12 million Green Bay Public Market project, which is expected to attract more than 1 million annual visitors to downtown Green Bay after it opens at the end of 2024.
“The On Broadway team are cheerleaders of this great place to live, work and raise your family,” Kocken says. “That was attractive to me, as was being part of the development of a project that is going to transform the community and the area. It’s going to continue to elevate what downtown is.”
On Broadway Executive Director Brian Johnson said Kocken advances community-changing projects like the public market.
“She is a humble changemaker and does not seek the spotlight or recognition for what she does. She’s exactly the type of person you want on your team because she is a tenacious doer and incredibly resourceful when it comes to finding ways to get challenging projects done,” he wrote in his nomination. “Her work touches hundreds of thousands of people every year, and they would never know she was behind it.”
Now Kocken is embarking on a new role where she will continue to be a cheerleader for the Green Bay community in a new capacity — attracting visitors to help grow the local economy. Kocken recently accepted the role of sales manager for Discover Green Bay, where she will continue to show off the Green Bay community. Working with the organization’s sales team, Kocken will help attract everything from sporting events to leisure travelers to the area.
“With Discover Green Bay being the destination marketing organization for the greater Green Bay area, this role very much fits with what I am passionate about, which is bringing the community together,” Kocken says. “It gives me a chance to go to all corners of our community and get to know the people in it and help bring visitors, meetings and conventions here.”
As the wife of an active-duty service member, one of Kocken’s biggest personal passions is raising awareness for veteran suicide. She serves as secretary on the board for HOOAH WI, a nonprofit co-founded by her husband that works to proactively eliminate veteran suicide.
Kocken lends her event and project management skills as one of the primary organizers of HOOAH WI’s annual Veteran Suicide Awareness March. The one-day event attracts more than 1,000 veterans, active-duty service members and civilians who participate in a rucksack march for 17.6 miles — which represents the number of veterans who commit suicide each day. Proceeds fund programs throughout the year that are customized to meet the needs of local veterans. Last year the event raised more than $160,000 as a result of Kocken’s efforts.
“She administers programs in her spare time that can literally be the difference between life and death — veteran suicide,” Johnson said. “Many people do good work, but I think her impact is rivaled by few.”