It’s an understatement to say the timing of the opening of the Resch Expo in Green Bay was less than ideal. Debuting in 2020 along with the COVID-19 pandemic, Resch Expo offers 125,000 square feet of open, column-free, state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor exposition space.
But now, it’s finally being put to good use. “Now that we can invite people in, it’s very popular,” Discover Green Bay President and CEO Brad Toll recently told Insight. “Planners absolutely love the building.”
As planners of the 2022 Manufacturing First Expo & Conference, along with First Business Bank, the NEW Manufacturing Alliance and A-Mazing Events, all of us at Insight Publications are thrilled to be putting this new facility to great use on Oct. 26.
Opportunities remain to exhibit your organization at Manufacturing First, which has grown into Wisconsin’s largest annual manufacturing event; sponsors and NEWMA members receive priority booth placement. Learn more and register at tinyurl.com/M1EXHIBIT2022, or contact Insight at (920) 882-0491.
“I think the reason for the success of Manufacturing First is the dynamic format bringing together manufacturers and the supply chain,” says Ann Franz, executive director of NEWMA. “No longer do companies need to go to a conference outside of the state to see national speakers. Over the years, the conference has featured Ryan Estes, Seth Mattison, Mike Staver, Bob Chapman, Rick Rigsby and this year’s John Sileo.”
Sileo, a cybersecurity expert with a chilling personal story, will deliver the keynote sponsored by Acuity Insurance. Breakout sessions and networking opportunities will fill the remainder of the day.
Registration is open at manufacturingfirst.com.