Survey says…
In January, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce released the results of its Winter 2023 Employer Survey. WMC conducts the survey twice a year; in December it consulted 164 members of diverse size and geography from across Wisconsin industries and found:
Breaching out
The numbers are in: While the number of data breaches reported in 2022 didn’t top 2021’s record total, the number of Americans caught up in them jumped by 42%, mostly due to the December 2022 announcement of a massive exposure of Twitter data.
Source: Identity Theft Research Center
$1.1 billion
Wisconsin’s ARPA spending on economic development — including $642 million in grants to businesses and $130 million for workforce development, representing the largest distribution of federal pandemic relief to business and workers by any state in the U.S.
55
The average number of minutes per day saved by U.S. employees working remotely in 2021 and 2022, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research, which found that 40% of employees used the extra time to — wait for it — work.
187,000
The number of union workers in Wisconsin in 2022, down 28,000 from the prior year. Wisconsin now ranks 34th nationally for overall union representation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
100
The number of companies recognized by Popular Science magazine for creating the 2022 “Best of What’s New” — a list that includes Appleton-based Pierce Manufacturing, which was recognized for its Pierce Volterra zero-emissions pumper.
23%
The manufacturing industry’s share of the United States’ total direct carbon emissions, according to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.