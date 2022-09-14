Beneficial info
Last month the Northeast Wisconsin Regional Economic Partnership and KerberRose released the results of their 2022 manufacturing industry benefits survey, which was completed by approximately one-third of the region’s 600 manufacturers that have 25 or more employees and revenues of $3 million or more.
“While wages are still a key consideration for many job seekers, benefit packages have become a difference maker to many who are making employment decisions,” said Peter Thillman, chair of NEWREP. “In today’s super competitive hiring environment, NEWREP’s survey reveals standard regional benefit levels assisting local employers to better understand the benefits offered by other local employers.”
Source: NEWREP