The State of Smart Manufacturing 2022
Plex Systems, a Rockwell Automation company, recently published the 7th annual and most robust ever edition of its State of Smart Manufacturing Report. The global survey of 321 manufacturers is designed to help employers benchmark their technology usage for 2022. Key takeaways included:
Wisconsin recently ranked 5th
on WalletHub’s “Best and Worst States for Working Moms” list. The state ranked:
- 5th Best for professional opportunities
- 6th Best for child care
- 10th Best for work-life balance
Source: WalletHub
“Great Resignation”
The “Great Resignation” is a thing, but especially among America’s youngest workers. Gen Z is changing jobs at a rate 134% higher than in 2019, significantly outshuffling other groups.
IBM Security’s annual X-Force Threat Intelligence Index
showed that manufacturing has emerged as cybercrime’s most targeted industry. Network innovations have improved factories and supply chains, but they have also left companies vulnerable to cyberattacks. Ransomware incidents were up 104% in North America last year.