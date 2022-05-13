$80,294,000
The U.S. set a 40-year spending high on core capital goods for manufacturing in January 2022 at nearly $80.3 million. Orders fell in February, but experts say demand has remained high in the manufacturing sector.
Source: U.S. Department of Commerce
Workforce wanted
184,000
The number of workers nationally who filed for unemployment in mid-April 2022, down from 4.2 million in mid-April 2020
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
$28,000
Median salary at U.S. child care centers, exacerbating workforce challenges as staffers exit the industry for better pay
Source: University of California, Berkeley
Food for thought
7
of the world’s 20 best cheeses are made in Wisconsin, based on the results of the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest
22%
The expected increase in candy and chocolate sales from 2021 to 2026, according to a new report by the National Confectioners Association
29%
The amount of baby formula inventory out of stock nationally the week of March 13, up 3% from a year earlier, according to data analyzed for Axios by Datasembly
Greener pastures
Fastest-growing U.S. green jobs (2016-2021):
- Sustainability Manager 30%
- Wind Turbine Technician 24%
- Solar Consultant 23%
- Ecologist 22%
- Environmental Health and Safety Specialist 20%
- Top in-demand skills in green jobs (2021):
- Sustainable Development 27.6%
- Environmental Remediation 8.8%
- Environmental Policy 8.6%
- Ecosystem Management 5.6%
- Renewable Energy Generation 5.4%
237%
The increase in renewable energy/environmental jobs in thelast five years, compared to 19% for oil and gas jobs
6%
The increase in green talent in the last five years, compared to an 8% increase in job postings requiring green skills
1 in 10,000
workers leave a not-green job for a green job — a glacial pace of transition
Source: LinkedIn Global Green Skills Report, 2022