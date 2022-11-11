RGB_By the numbers.png

The 2022 Wisconsin Manufacturing Report

Last month, as companies nationwide celebrated Manufacturing Month, the Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing & Productivity released the second annual Wisconsin Manufacturing Report, in partnership with WMEP Manufacturing Solutions and the UW-Stout Manufacturing Outreach Center. A survey of 400 executives, coupled with a series of five focus groups, painted a picture of the industry across the Badger State, with 23% of respondents representing the New North region.

Taking issue

Top concerns cited by Wisconsin manufacturers in 2022:

  • Cost of materials: 57%
  • Keeping qualified employees: 55%
  • Availability and supply of materials: 53%
  • Finding and attracting qualified employees: 53%
  • Overall inflation: 49%

365 days different

50% | said the state’s business climate is “heading in the right direction” in 2022, compared with 55% in 2021.

67% | of companies said they are considering raising prices, up from 62% a year ago.

48% | plan to increase their investments in systems, technology and automation, up from 43% in 2021.

NUMBERS_84_1122_IOM_November_2022.png

84% The number of respondents reporting hiring difficulties in 2022. 48% said it is “very difficult” to find qualified workers, with 36% describing the endeavor as “somewhat difficult.”

Dipping point

Gross revenues (-6), profitability (-10) and capital expenditures (-13) are expected to be down in 2022 compared to 2021.

NUMBERS_dipping point_1122_IOM_November_2022.png

Importance of automation

Respondents were asked, “How important do you think automation will be to your company’s future?”

NUMBERS_automation_1122_IOM_November_2022.png
NUMBERS_87_1122_IOM_November_2022.png

Cyber confidence

87% of respondents said they were somewhat or very confident their company was secure from hacking, data breaches and other technological threats, up from 81% in 2021. Confidence and past experience with hackers appears to be statistically linked, however.

NUMBERS_hack_1122_IOM_November_2022.png

Post pandemic

Respondents were asked, “How much has your company recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic?”

  • Completely/Mostly: 57%
  • About halfway: 27%

Tags