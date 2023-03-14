The recently-opened SSM Treffert Studios in Fond du Lac is a unique offering to Northeast Wisconsin — a hybrid space featuring both a creative production studio and outpatient clinic tailored to neurodiverse individuals but open to all.
The newly-established Treffert Studios is an 8,500-square-foot facility housing creative tools and innovative technology to help neurodivergent individuals find their passions, express their talents, gain a voice and share their strengths with the world. Treffert Studios, created in partnership with Moraine Park Technical College, provides opportunities for neurodivergent individuals to collaborate on creative arts and multimedia projects, develop teamwork and communication skills, build confidence through self-expression, secure gainful employment and take the lead in their own lives. Additionally, they provide outpatient behavioral health services such as psychotherapy and medication management for all mental health conditions.
It is the next step in strategic expansion and growth of the SSM Health Treffert Center portfolio of services.
Among those on the studio’s payroll are several young adults on the autism spectrum who work on its video production team. Through this work, these team members who are both behavioral technicians and part of the multimedia production team have seized opportunities to hone hard skills while simultaneously developing soft skills.
“It teaches both how to conduct yourself in a business or professional setting, as well as collaborate with others, learn communication skills and develop confidence,” says Jeremy Chapman, M.D., a child and adolescent psychiatrist at SSM Health Treffert Studios.
“Treffert Studios offers me an environment where I can be myself as well as regulate my ‘quirks,’” says studio employee Grant Maniér. “My mission in life is to advocate for others like me and to share with the world what we CAN do. We can also bring in ‘over the top’ ideas that most people may not see the way we do, and it can evolve into a great idea or invention.”
“[I love] my job here at the studio where I do my [voiceovers], but I am also learning more that I am starting to love doing,” says Dakota Escamilla, behavior treatment technician and part of the video production team.
The SSM Health Treffert Center’s portfolio continues to grow in services and offerings for all. This includes helping employers feel more comfortable hiring neurodiverse individuals and maximizing return from employees who identify as being neurodivergent. To that end, the Treffert Professional Development Program is a means of connecting with employers — both local and global — on staff development programs, collaborations and consulting services.
“The Treffert Professional Development Program is a wonderful course that will help businesses [get] the most out of their existing neurodivergent employees,” Chapman says. “Many businesses will fund their employees’ participation as a staff development exercise. We are also available to help businesses learn to recruit, hire, train and extract meaningful value out of neurodivergent employees.”
