With gas prices on the rise and my trusty sedan approaching its 11th birthday, I recently decided to make a trade. My new plug-in hybrid may sound like a vacuum cleaner when it’s pulling out of the driveway (according to my 10-year-old son, at least), but it gets me to school drop-off and back, the office or on my grocery run without using any gas.
But as much as I love my new ride, my garage is really the only place I can plug it in. Massive infrastructure gains are needed in Northeast Wisconsin to keep up with a wave of new interest in electrified vehicles — which extends far beyond my personal transportation needs. Many New North companies are on the cutting edge of this trend, which Jessica Thiel explores in this month’s cover story starting on page 8.
Lending her expertise to the design of the cover story is our new Insight Publications lead designer, Rhonda Zander. She started her role at Insight April 27 and turned this issue around in about a week, achieving rock-star status in my eyes. Rhonda will be the primary designer of IOM going forward, and I look forward to continuing to partner with her on creating the magazine. Welcome, Rhonda!
Other trends we’re eyeing in this month’s issue are the seemingly endless cycle of news about mergers and acquisitions in manufacturing, which Cornerstone Business Services’ Scott Bushkie explains to me in this month’s “Back Office” feature (turn to page 18), as well as the rise of women in the trades. Our talent feature on page 14 takes readers to an International Women’s Day event at UA Local 400 and then zooms in on the stories of some brave, talented and hard-working women who have chosen this career path despite being a strong minority.
And speaking of awesome, pioneering women in manufacturing, congratulations to NEW Manufacturing Alliance Executive Director Ann Franz, who has been named an Insight Women of Influence in the New North Region honoree in the lifetime achievement category for 2022. I had the privilege of helping facilitate this year’s nomination and selection process for Insight, and it was a special joy to call Ann and inform her of this news. I think she is the perfect example of a woman leading the way in a male-dominated industry. Meet all eight of this year’s inspiring awardees and register to attend the Women of Influence luncheon Aug. 2 by visiting https://www.insightonbusiness.com/insightevents/womenofinfluence/.
Summer’s right around the corner. We’ve earned it. Enjoy!