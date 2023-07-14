Summer is in full swing here in the New North, and so far that has meant a lot of exciting things here at Insight Publications — vacations, barbecues, conferences (Insight brought home three national editorial excellence awards at the Alliance of Area Business Publishers conference last month!) and of course our unforgettable 15th anniversary bash June 28 at Waverly Beach, where I had the opportunity to connect and celebrate with so many of you. Publisher Brian Rasmussen and now-retired co-founder Margaret LeBrun started Insight during the Great Recession, of all times. But 15 years later, it’s still thriving thanks to their great leadership and the community’s unwavering support.
Summer is, of course, also the time of year when we break out our boats. In my family, that mostly means wake surfing and cruising on Lake Winnebago, and we’re far from alone in enjoying the hobby. As Amelia Compton Wolff explores in this month’s cover story, recreational boating has experienced explosive growth since 2018 — to the great delight of New North companies like Burger Boat, Cruisers Yachts and Mercury Marine. Turn to page 10 for a look at the fascinating history of Wisconsin’s marine industry and what’s happening today to ensure its success well into the future.
And, like it or not, the July issue of IOM also means fall is right around the corner. Fall means October, which is National Manufacturing Month and the annual Manufacturing First Expo & Conference, which will return to Resch Expo Oct. 25. Turn to pages 16-17 for an overview of this year’s agenda, keynote speaker and sponsors. Or go directly to www.manufacturingfirst.com and get registered before the early-bird rates expire Sept. 9. Can’t wait to see you there!
But first, enjoy the rest of your summer. And if you’re looking for some great beach and poolside reads, Insight has you covered.
Cheers!