If you’re like me, and I suspect most people are, you’ve been missing human connection. While we give thanks for technology that allows us to see each other and talk from afar, it’s safe to say most of us have been longing to gather once again. That’s why it felt so good to come together in person at this year’s Manufacturing First Expo & Conference. To make it all the better, keynote Dr. Rick Rigsby delivered a speech that left the audience at times moved, motivated and laughing hysterically. I especially like Rigsby’s message about the importance of listening. I’m sure everyone who attended has committed to memory the quote he shared from football player and coach Chuck Noll (even though he coached the Pittsburgh Steelers): “Champions are champions not because they do anything extraordinary but because they do the ordinary things better than anyone else.” Turn to page 16 to read my Manufacturing First recap.
While Manufacturing First offered messages of hope and positivity, presenters also discussed the serious issues facing manufacturers, and supply chain is near the top of that list. In this month’s cover story, I delve into the issue, talking to companies affected as well as supply chain experts. My mom reached out to me extra early this year for Christmas ideas for my three sons, and I suspect she wasn’t alone in that. This holiday season could look different, from difficult-to-find gift items to higher prices to less food selection. Read my cover story beginning on page 8 to learn what the near and long-term future could bring.
Of course, at the top of employers’ list of concerns is always the matter of talent. Two stories this month look at the issue: Nikki Kallio’s feature on page 13 on the Earn & Learn program and the importance of offering part-time working arrangements and Cheryl Hentz’s piece on page 18 looking at the state of unions and what they can offer to employers.
Finally, this will be my last issue as editor of IOM. You’ll still get to see me but now as editor of Insight Publications taking over for the esteemed MaryBeth Matzek, who has taken an opportunity with another organization. You’ll still see my work in IOM from time to time, but I’m pleased to introduce Kate Bruns as the new IOM editor. She moved from Des Moines, Iowa, to Neenah in 2020 and has worked as a freelance writer and editor, most recently serving as vice president for marketing and communications at the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce. Prior to relocating to the Fox Cities, she spent 20 years in marketing and communications at Iowa State University, including 17 years as associate editor of the award-winning alumni magazine, VISIONS. Her family includes her husband, Ben, and son, Clayton, 10. Kate and I look forward to continuing to tell your stories. Please reach out to either of us at any time. Happy Thanksgiving!