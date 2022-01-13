Kate Bruns
I’m not from around here.
Long story short: In 2020 I moved to the Fox Valley from Des Moines, Iowa, and within weeks received a call from a Chinese friend who warned that this virus was not like the others. Stockpile toilet paper, homeschool, repeat.
Being new to a community is a first for me. And despite the bonus challenges involved with being new during a pandemic, there were some things I was still able to pick up on pretty quickly as a New North newbie: Ice fishing is serious business, old fashioneds are made with brandy, how to spell Antetokounmpo.
And this, which I figured out right away: People here take tremendous pride in making things.
There’s something really cool and special about that, and I hope you realize it. I’m also sad to say it’s somewhat rare in the U.S. today, so this opportunity to see it up close and understand the values that go along with it is something I am truly embracing.
And now, as I happily take over from the fantastic Jessica Thiel as editor of Insight on Manufacturing, I get to write about it, too.
This month’s cover story is somewhat of a crash course on the state of manufacturing in 2022 based on conversations with experts across the state and region. To no one’s surprise, workforce and supply chain concerns are at the top of manufacturers’ lists — but worries about COVID-19, inflation, warehouse space and cybersecurity loom large as well. Plus, there was lots of good news to share from the NEW Manufacturing Alliance’s 2022 Vitality Index. Despite these complex challenges, New North manufacturers are feeling good about their businesses and planning for growth in the new year.
And Jessica is still sharing her wonderful writing talents with Insight on Manufacturing, including two feature stories in this issue. Turn to page 14 for her look at the ever-growing FIRST Robotics program, which has been successfully inspiring future STEM professionals in the Lakeshore region and is now expanding into Brown County. And on page 17, Jessica’s sustainability feature looks at how packaging manufacturers in our region are thinking outside the box of packing peanuts and creating recyclable, compostable and eco-friendly packaging.
I’m so grateful for the warm welcome I have received so far at Insight, but two months in I still have a lot to learn and many of you to meet. If you have feedback, story ideas or just want to say hello, please know I would be delighted to hear from you any time at kbruns@insightonbusiness.com.
Happy making!