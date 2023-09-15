While moving to a new area and then jumping into a job as editor of its foremost manufacturing publication could, and did, seem daunting, I have to tell you: I get by with a little help from my friends.
And Insight on Manufacturing has a wonderful partner in Ann Franz and the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance. Ann has been there for me these last two years, helping me understand the issues and get connected to our wonderful manufacturing community. Likewise, Insight is always happy to lend some of our communications savvy to NEWMA. It’s a great partnership that long predates my time at Insight.
Last fall, when Publisher Brian Rasmussen sold Insight to Woodward Communications, I gained another valuable partner: our sister company in Appleton, Woodward Radio Group, where they know a thing or two about audio. And when Ann and I approached them about helping us with a new podcast about the New North manufacturing community, they were happy to help.
So I’m very excited to announce that “NEW Manufacturing Insights,” a joint production of NEWMA and IOM hosted by Ann and me, will launch next month. You should be able to find it wherever you get podcasts, but to be safe you will also be able to find it at insightonbusiness.com/podcasts. Stay tuned!
Furthermore, I’m excited to share that Oshkosh Corporation has jumped on board as the official sponsor for our first month on the air, which also happens to be Manufacturing Month nationwide and the time of Wisconsin’s largest annual manufacturing expo and conference, Manufacturing First (Wednesday, Oct. 25 at Green Bay’s Resch Expo). Ann and I will be heading to Oshkosh Corporation the morning of Friday, Oct. 6 for a podcast kickoff event that is exclusive to Manufacturing First attendees. Come celebrate the launch with us, hear live interviews and get some great networking in, too!
When we partner up with a shared vision, we succeed. And that’s the theme of this month’s cover story on exporting in the Great State of Wisconsin. I had known WMEP’s Roxanne Baumann mainly by reputation, but getting to hear her story and see her in action as an exporting educator really hammered home the point that Wisconsin’s ExporTech program is the best in the country. And while the process of writing this story started with Roxanne, it didn’t take me long to discover just how many great resources there are in our state, all willing to partner with businesses as they strive to go global. It’s truly a team effort. Turn to “Wisconsin Worldwide” on page 14 to find out more.
Manufacturing Month is sure to be filled with exciting partnerships; I hope IOM can continue to be your partner in business along the way.
With gratitude, Kate Bruns