Being an editor at Insight Publications is challenging at times, but one part of the job that isn’t challenging is finding things to write about. As a national hub where 23% of jobs are in manufacturing, we in Northeast Wisconsin have no shortage of companies nor topics to cover in the pages of IOM.
You’ll see that reflected in this issue with some small content changes, as we’ve made more space for a wider variety of bite-sized news. Most notably, I hope you’ll check out a new regular department on page 8. “Making Way” is a space for the noteworthy manufacturing news we encounter every day but sometimes struggle to incorporate into “Plant News” or our longer features. As always, if you have news — long or short — you think our region’s makers need to know when they read IOM, send it my way: kbruns@insightonbusiness.com.
There are other quick hits, too. After a pause last month, “By the Numbers” is back (see page 22), and the new year seems to have brought with it a wealth of changes in the front offices of New North manufacturers. Check out “Plant News” on page 24 for a quick overview of changes at the top.
All of that being said, IOM is still committed to diving deep into issues that affect your business and our community — and IOM contributor Lori Kaye Lodes’ cover story on neurodiversity in the manufacturing workplace is a great example of that long-form content you’ve come to expect from Insight. Turn to page 10 for a wealth of information about how neurodiversity can be a critical, valuable part of your organization’s DEI and talent strategies. You’ll also find a list of 17 practical, actionable tips for creating a workplace that is friendly to talented workers with autism, ADHD, dyslexia and other conditions that stray from the neurotypical. This group makes up 15% to 20% of the U.S. population but is greatly underrepresented in the workforce.
And speaking of long, I’m excited for you to see the super-sized April issue of Insight on Business — a special commemorative 15th anniversary issue that will be published in just a few weeks. I’ve had so much fun connecting with former Insight editors and learning about the magazine’s heritage, especially its roots in manufacturing journalism. IOM has also been around for more than 15 years! Here’s to 15 more!
Happy birthday to us.